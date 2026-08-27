Labour Codes in Jammu & Kashmir

Towards a more just and responsive labour system

Sanjay Kumar Bhat

Labour is not merely a factor of production; it is the foundation upon which economic development and social progress are built. Every road constructed, every enterprise established, every service delivered and every business that grows has, at its heart, the contribution of workers. It is therefore essential that the framework governing employment keeps pace with changing economic realities while ensuring dignity, security and fairness for those who contribute to our growth.

The introduction of the four Labour Codes marks an important step towards consolidating and modernising India's labour-law framework. The four Codes-the Code on Wages, 2019; Industrial Relations Code, 2020; Code on Social Security, 2020; and Occupational Safety, Health and Working Conditions Code, 2020-seek to rationalise a large body of earlier labour legislation into a simpler and more coherent framework. The existing 29 central labour laws have been subsumed into these four Codes.

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For Jammu & Kashmir, this transition carries particular significance. The region has a diverse workforce comprising workers in agriculture, construction, transport, tourism, hospitality, manufacturing, shops and commercial establishments, as well as a substantial informal and unorganised workforce. The effective implementation of the new framework must therefore be understood not simply as a legislative exercise, but as an opportunity to strengthen the relationship between workers, employers and the administration.

From Multiple Laws to a Unified Framework

One of the principal objectives of the Labour Codes is simplification. Earlier, employers and workers often had to navigate several separate enactments dealing with wages, industrial relations, social security, working conditions and occupational safety. Consolidation can make the legal framework easier to understand and administer, provided that the transition is accompanied by adequate awareness and institutional support.

The Code on Wages places emphasis on timely and fair payment of wages and provides a common framework relating to wages and minimum wages. The Industrial Relations Code seeks to provide a structured framework for industrial relations, trade unions and resolution of industrial disputes. The Code on Social Security seeks to widen the framework of social-security protection, while the Occupational Safety, Health and Working Conditions Code focuses on safe and humane working conditions.

The Ministry of Labour and Employment GOI's current Labour Codes portal provides the Codes, rules, notifications and FAQs, including material relating to the 2026 occupational safety and health framework. (Labour.gov.in?)

What Does This Mean for the Worker?

For an ordinary worker, the value of labour legislation is ultimately measured not by the number of sections in a statute but by whether those provisions make a difference in everyday life.

A worker should receive the wages legally due, work in a safe environment, understand the terms and conditions of employment, and have access to appropriate social-security and grievance-redressal mechanisms. Workers should also know that seeking lawful assistance does not amount to confrontation with an employer. A healthy labour administration is one where disputes are resolved through dialogue, conciliation and lawful processes before they escalate. The challenge before us is therefore to take the law from the statute book to the workplace.

The Employer's Role

Labour welfare and industrial development are not opposing objectives. In fact, they are mutually reinforcing.

An enterprise where workers are treated fairly, paid on time and provided a safe working environment is more likely to enjoy productivity, stability and a positive reputation. Employers who maintain proper records, comply with statutory requirements and communicate transparently with their workforce contribute not only to legal compliance but also to a healthier business environment.

The objective of labour enforcement should consequently be understood in the broader context of compliance, awareness and facilitation. Modern labour administration increasingly seeks transparent and technology-enabled interaction between employers, employees and enforcement authorities. The Unified Shram Suvidha Portal, for example, provides a common platform for inspections and returns.

The success of labour reforms at the grassroots level will therefore depend heavily on awareness and accessibility.

Workers need to be encouraged to approach the Labour Department whenever they require clarification regarding wages, employment conditions, safety, social security or other labour-related matters. At the same time, employers are required be encouraged to seek guidance regarding compliance rather than waiting until a dispute arises.

Awareness camps, workplace visits, interaction with employers' associations and workers' groups, and greater use of digital platforms can help bridge the gap between legislation and implementation.

Labour Rights and Labour Responsibilities

Rights and responsibilities must go together.

Workers have a legitimate expectation of fair treatment and statutory protection. Employers have a legitimate expectation of discipline, productivity and adherence to workplace rules. The Labour Department has the responsibility to facilitate compliance, protect lawful interests and assist in the resolution of disputes.

This three-way relationship-worker, employer and administration-is central to a stable industrial and employment environment.

The ultimate objective should not be to create an atmosphere of fear or excessive litigation. It should be to establish a culture in which compliance becomes normal, disputes are addressed promptly, and every worker understands that dignity at work is an essential component of economic development.

The Way Forward

Implementation of the Labour Codes in Jammu & Kashmir should therefore be approached as a continuing process of education, consultation, compliance and social dialogue.

Jammu & Kashmir Government had pre-published draft rules under the four Labour Codes during the earlier rule-making process, reflecting the important role of the Union Territory in the transition to the new framework.

Going forward, sustained awareness among workers and employers will be just as important as the legal framework itself. The administration, employers' organisations, workers' representatives and civil society all have a role in ensuring that the benefits of labour reform reach the last worker.

As Labour Officers, our endeavour must remain guided by a simple principle: the law should be understandable to the worker, practicable for the employer and accessible through the administration.

A modern labour system is ultimately not judged by how many laws it has, but by how effectively it protects dignity, promotes decent work, encourages responsible enterprise and resolves disputes fairly.

The Labour Codes provide an opportunity to move in that direction. For Jammu & Kashmir, and for districts such as Reasi, the task ahead is to convert this legislative reform into meaningful change at the workplace.

Decent work, responsible enterprise and effective labour administration are not separate goals. Together, they constitute the foundation of inclusive and sustainable development.

(The author is Assistant Labour Commissioner, Reasi)