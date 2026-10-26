LAB stakeholders’ meet flags concerns over liquor policy, LAHDC Act amendment

Tsewang Rigzin

LEH, Oct 25: The Leh Apex Body (LAB) organised a stakeholders' meeting, attended by around 500 people from different walks of life, including former bureaucrats, former MLAs, former councillors and representatives from various villages across Ladakh.

The meeting discussed recent developments in Ladakh, including the new liquor policy and the issuance of multiple bar licences, the proposed Nautor land regularisation rules, and recent political developments, including amendments to the Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council (LAHDC) Act.

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The Leh Apex Body and several political and social activists expressed concern that the amendments had allegedly weakened the powers and authority of the Hill Council as an institution.

Addressing the gathering, Apex Body Chairman Chering Dorjay Lakrook briefed participants on recent political developments in Ladakh. He said the proposal presented by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) during the October 15 meeting was a complete U-turn from what had been agreed upon at the May 22 meeting.

Lakrook also alleged that the UT Administration, headed by the Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh, was focused on promoting the region for the benefit of outside business interests. Referring to numberdars in various villages allegedly being asked to provide land to the administration, he claimed that such land could eventually benefit corporate entities.

He alleged that big businessmen from outside Ladakh were eyeing the region's land and tourism sector and accused the administration of facilitating their interests.

The meeting was also attended by representatives of various travel and transport bodies, including Ladakh Travel Trade Association (LTTA) President Tsetan Angchuk, the Bikers' Union president, the All Ladakh Hotel and Guest House Association president, and a representative of the transport union.

Representatives of the travel and transport sectors expressed concern over what they described as frequent interference by the UT Administration in their activities through rules and policies they considered unnecessary and irrelevant.

LTTA President Tsetan Angchuk said that instead of facilitating and supporting local travel trade bodies, the UT Administration was directly entering the tourism business by procuring luxury buses, proposing tent cities and introducing regulations that, he alleged, went against the interests of local tourism operators.

He said Ladakh's tourism industry had developed through decades of experience and the efforts of local stakeholders, who had played a key role in establishing Ladakh as a prominent tourist destination.

Referring to the wildlife safari jeep initiative launched by the UT Administration, Angchuk questioned its relevance, stating that tourists visiting Ladakh to spot snow leopards generally trek on foot rather than travel in open jeeps.

The travel trade representatives also demanded that a Ladakh Registration Certificate be made mandatory for obtaining trade licences in Ladakh, a proposal they said had already been placed before the Leh Apex Body by the UT Administration.

Meanwhile, the Ladakh Electrical Contractors Association thanked the Leh Apex Body and the Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA) for their intervention in opposing the proposed privatisation of the Ladakh Power Development Department (LPDD).

The association said the intervention by the two bodies had helped prevent the proposed move, adding that the department could otherwise have already been privatised. The proposal to privatise the LPDD earlier this year had drawn opposition from several associations and civil society groups, including the Leh Apex Body and the KDA.

The meeting was also attended by presidents and representatives of Anjuman Moin-ul-Islam, Anjuman Imamia and the Christian Association of Leh. Ladakh Gompa Association President Gelong Stanzin Dorjay was also present.

Later, participants visited NDS Memorial Park, where women leaders from different religious organisations have been staging a dharna for the past three days against the new liquor policy and the issuance of multiple bar licences without obtaining the community's consent.