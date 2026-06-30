LAB ready with draft document on UT-level elected body, finalization after meeting with KDA

Prepared with help from senior legal experts

*MHA proposal may take some more time

Sanjeev Pargal

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JAMMU, June 29: In a significant development, the Leh Apex Body (LAB) has drafted its document to be submitted to the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on new framework for Ladakh including UT-level elected body with legislative, financial and executive powers and will soon be discussing it with the Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA) at a joint meeting of the twin bodies agitating for statehood and Sixth Scheduled status.

On the other, the MHA is yet to come out with its document but one of the teams is on the job. However, it is expected to take some time before finally releasing the draft paper.

Sources told the Excelsior that the LAB in consultation with a high-level legal team has drafted its document on framework of UT-level elected body proposed to be given to Ladakh by the Union Home Ministry at a meeting held with Apex Body, KDA and other stakeholders in New Delhi on May 22.

The LAB had taken a senior legal expert with it in May 22 meeting.

``The Apex Body took the legal help for drafting the document to ensure that no lacunae is left in it,'' the sources said.

When approached for comments, LAB co-chairman Chering Dorjay Lakrook confirmed to the Excelsior that they have drafted the document for UT-level framework for Ladakh and will soon be calling a joint meeting of Apex Body and KDA to discuss and finalize it.

``When finalized, we will submit the document to the MHA,'' Lakrook said.

When asked whether the MHA has approached them with similar document which is to be drafted by the Home Ministry, he said they were yet to get a call from the Centre.

A historic breakthrough was achieved in May 22 meeting held in New Delhi under the leadership of Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai in which an in-principle agreement was reached to grant Ladakh a UT-level elected body with legislative, financial and executive powers and seven District Autonomous Councils.

The LAB and KDA had also reached an in-principle understanding with the Government of India on restoring democracy in Ladakh and providing Constitutional safeguards on the lines of Article 371 A, F, and G (as applied to Nagaland, Sikkim and Mizoram).

However, some problems cropped up later as draft minutes of the meeting released by the MHA had no mention of the UT-level elected body head having control over the bureaucracy including the Chief Secretary which, as per LAB and KDA, was agreed upon at May 22 meeting.

Later, the LAB and KDA leadership was told that the MHA will soon come out with draft document on the assurances given at the MHA meeting. At the same time, the twin bodies were also asked to prepare their document on UT-level body.

Sources said the next meeting by the Centre may be called only after the MHA's draft document on the UT-level elected body, safeguard and seven District Councils is ready. They added that the exercise is expected to take some time as this involves legal issues as well.

Ladakh previously had only two districts-Leh and Kargil. However, the MHA has created five more districts, three of which were carved out of Leh and two from Kargil. Kargil still has the Hill Development Council while Leh is without the Council for past about eight months now. Term of the Leh Council had expired in October, 2025 and fresh elections to the body couldn't be held due to creation of five new districts.