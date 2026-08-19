Home About
Download Apps Epaper
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / Videos / LAB, KDA Submit ‘Non-Negotiable’ Demands to MHA Over Ladakh Safeguards

LAB, KDA Submit ‘Non-Negotiable’ Demands to MHA Over Ladakh Safeguards

    The Leh Apex Body (LAB) and Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA) held an informal meeting with Ladakh Chief Secretary and the Joint Secretary, Ministry of Home Affairs, in Leh on Wednesday to discuss safeguards and restoration of a...

article_Author
Daily Excelsior
09:32 PM Aug 19, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp

Advertisement

The Leh Apex Body (LAB) and Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA) held an informal meeting with Ladakh Chief Secretary and the Joint Secretary, Ministry of Home Affairs, in Leh on Wednesday to discuss safeguards and restoration of a legislature for Ladakh. The two groups submitted a set of “non-negotiable” demands to the MHA.

Advertisement
Advertisement

E-Paper

epaper Read Now
amarnath_yatra