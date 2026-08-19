LAB, KDA Submit ‘Non-Negotiable’ Demands to MHA Over Ladakh Safeguards
The Leh Apex Body (LAB) and Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA) held an informal meeting with Ladakh Chief Secretary and the Joint Secretary, Ministry of Home Affairs, in Leh on Wednesday to discuss safeguards and restoration of a...
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The Leh Apex Body (LAB) and Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA) held an informal meeting with Ladakh Chief Secretary and the Joint Secretary, Ministry of Home Affairs, in Leh on Wednesday to discuss safeguards and restoration of a legislature for Ladakh. The two groups submitted a set of “non-negotiable” demands to the MHA.
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