LAB, KDA Call For Ladakh Bandh on June 23; Transport Services to Remain Operational

The Leh Apex Body (LAB) and the Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA) have called for a Ladakh Bandh on June 23 in support of their long-pending demands. The two organisations have appealed to the people of Ladakh to observe the shutdown peacefully and extend support to their movement. However, they clarified that transport services will remain operational during the bandh to avoid inconvenience to the public. The bandh has been called to press for the fulfilment of the groups' demands, which include constitutional safeguards and measures aimed at protecting the interests of the people of Ladakh.

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