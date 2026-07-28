LAB holds back submission of UT-level body document to MHA, waits for official paper first

Draft may be released shortly for discussions

Sanjeev Pargal

JAMMU, July 27: The Leh Apex Body (LAB) has held back the submission of its document on UT-level elected body with financial, executive, legislative and administrative powers to the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) and will now wait the Home Ministry to unveil its report first.

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An MHA team in its meeting with LAB and Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA) in Leh on July 3 had dropped broad hints about the UT-level body after which both the organisations, spearheading agitation for statehood and Sixth Schedule status to Ladakh, had signed minutes of May 22 meeting held in New Delhi and chaired by Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai.

Sources confirmed to the Excelsior that the LAB and KDA which had taken services of a senior Supreme Court Advocate to draft its document on UT-level elected body for Ladakh proposed by the Union Home Ministry in May 22 meeting have decided to hold back the document though it is ready.

"We have decided not to submit our document first to the MHA and will instead wait for the Union Home Ministry to unveil its paper first. When we get that, we will react and, if need arises, will hand over our proposal on the structure of UT-level elected body,'' a senior leader of the LAB said.

As per the sources, the MHA is also working on the draft document for Ladakh body as well as seven new Autonomous Hill Development Councils announced for districts of the UT.

The LAB has, however, made it clear that they will stick to their demand for full powers to UT-level elected body as the Hill Councils had never been their demands. Giving more powers to the Councils will impact the UT-level body, it said.

The LAB and KDA are pressing for next meeting with the MHA to finalize the proposal for UT-level body. Last meeting of the two bodies with a MHA team of top officials was held in Leh in July 3 in which the twin Ladakh bodies signed minutes of the meeting held in May 22 which they had earlier refused to do on the ground that the bureaucrats should report to the body as agreed in the meeting but this was missing from the draft minutes. In the meeting held on July 3, the issue was settled as it was mentioned in the minutes that the bureaucrats would report to the elected UT-level body.

Breakthrough was achieved in May 22 meeting held in New Delhi under the leadership of Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai in which an in-principle agreement was reached to grant Ladakh a UT-level elected body with legislative, financial and executive powers and seven District Autonomous Councils.

The LAB and KDA had also reached an in-principle understanding with the Government of India on restoring democracy in Ladakh and providing Constitutional safeguards on the lines of Article 371 A, F, and G (as applied to Nagaland, Sikkim and Mizoram)in May 22 meeting in New Delhi.

Sources said the next meeting of the MHA with LAB and KDA is expected to be held shortly. However, delay of few days is expected because of ongoing session of the Parliament. Moreover, Sonam Wangchuk, who is also a member of the LAB, is yet to return to Leh after long fast at Jantar Mantar followed by his admission in hospitals, in support of student and youth agitation in New Delhi.