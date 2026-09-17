LAB begins work on MHA queries on UT-level body in consultations with legal experts

Let Home Ministry do this job, says KDA

Will submit suggestions in October meeting

Sanjeev Pargal

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JAMMU, Sept 16: The Leh Apex Body (LAB) has been formulating its response with assistance of legal team on the queries submitted to it by the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) related to the UT-level elected body for Ladakh with legislative, financial and executive powers and will submit it in next meeting scheduled to be held in Ladakh next month.

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However, the Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA), which is also spearheading agitation along with LAB for past six years seeking Statehood and Sixth Schedule status for Ladakh, is of the view that the draft proposal should come first from the MHA and then they can give their suggestions on what is lacking.

LAB chairman Chering Dorjay Lakruk told the Excelsior that they have been drafting their response to the queries raised by the MHA over proposed model of UT-level elected body. The response, he said, is being prepared in consultations with their legal team from New Delhi.

"We have been asked to propose name of UT-level body and related suggestions by the Union Home Ministry. We are drafting our response to the queries and will submit it to the MHA in next meeting proposed in the month of October,'' Lakruk said.

Senior KDA leader Sajjad Kargili, when approached for comments, however, didn't agree that they should give suggestions to the MHA on UT-level elected body.

"The UT-level body wasn't our demand. What we have been seeking is Statehood and Sixth Schedule status. The UT-level body has been offered to us by the MHA pending grant of Statehood. We showed flexibility and accepted the proposal. Principally, the MHA should give draft proposal for the body to which we can submit our suggestions or objections,'' Kargili said.

He added that if the Leh Apex Body has been drafting its response to the queries on UT-level body it will take the interest of entire Ladakh into account.

Sources said the suggestions sought from the LAB pertained only to limited issues and not all powers which the newly-elected UT-level body will have. Nevertheless, they said, the Apex Body will be submitting its response and will take the KDA into confidence before giving final touch to the draft proposal.

In the Sub-Committee meeting held on September 9 in New Delhi, it was agreed upon that there will be direct election to the UT-level body i.e. members of the body will be elected by the people and not representatives of seven newly notified Autonomous Hill Development Councils.

The Ladakh bodies were told in the meeting that land, culture, heritage, forest, environment and natural resources will be under the UT-level elected body under Article 240.

In May 22 meeting held in New Delhi, the LAB and KDA reached an in-principle understanding with the Government of India on restoring democracy in Ladakh and providing Constitutional safeguards on the lines of Article 371 A, F, and G and constitution of UT-level elected body with legislative, financial and executive powers.

Later, two more meetings were held by the MHA in Leh in which the issues pertaining to the UT-level body were discussed but the Home Ministry has so far not come up with broad contours of the body like its name, total number of seats, exact powers and other related issues.

Next meeting of the MHA with Ladakh bodies is also expected to be held in the Union Territory of Ladakh instead of New Delhi. Whether it will be held in Leh or Kargil will be decided later.

Few days back, the UT administration in Ladakh notified seven District Hill Development Councils. Previously, there were two Hill Councils-Leh and Kargil. The district Kargil presently has the elected Hill Council while the Leh Council had completed its term in October last year.

However, the administration is yet to come out with total number of seats the each Council will have. Once number of the seats is decided, only then the delimitation of constituencies can be taken up followed by the elections.