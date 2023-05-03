Lab Asstt suspended for embezzlement

Excelsior Correspondent

RAMBAN, May 3: Chief Education Officer (CEO) Ramban today placed Laboratory Assistant, Abdul Waheed Shan posted at Higher Secondary School Khari under suspension for embezzlement of funds to the tune of Rs. 4,51,310 by forged signature of Principal of the School.

The suspension order was issued by the CEO after Principal of the School appraised him about gross financial irregularity committed by Shan.

Earlier the Principal also served a show cause notice to the delinquent official after which he remained absent without any intimation and the Principal forwarded the case to CEO Ramban to seek directions.

Meanwhile, an enquiry committee has been constituted in this regard which shall probe the possibilities of any other forgery made by the official earlier.

The committee will submit its report along with comments and recommendations within a week.