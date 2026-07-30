LA Committee orders deployment of docs in rural areas

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, July 29: The J&K Legislative Assembly's Committee on Estimates today ordered the immediate deployment of doctors to rural and underserved areas as it sought detailed district and block-wise vacancy data to assess healthcare manpower across J&K.

The directions were issued during a meeting of the Committee chaired by Nazir Ahmad Khan (Gurezi), which reviewed the overall functioning of the Health and Medical Education Department with a focus on strengthening healthcare delivery and assessing the availability of medical manpower.

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The Committee sought detailed information on the sanctioned strength of doctors in all District Hospitals, Sub-District Hospitals and Medical Blocks across J&K.

It asked the department to furnish district and block-wise data on sanctioned posts to facilitate a comprehensive assessment of healthcare staffing.

The panel also sought block-wise details of filled and vacant posts in these health institutions for the past five years to assess the human resource scenario.

It said the information would help identify critical manpower gaps and enable it to recommend measures for improving healthcare services across the Union Territory.

Chairman Nazir Ahmad Khan Gurezi stressed the need for timely availability of accurate data to support evidence-based planning and policy interventions aimed at enhancing the efficiency, accessibility and quality of public healthcare services.

He also directed the department to ensure the immediate posting of doctors in rural and underserved areas.

The Committee further called for the installation of CCTV cameras in public health institutions to strengthen security and monitoring mechanisms.

It also sought details of measures taken by the department to implement online and biometric attendance systems for employees across healthcare institutions to improve administrative accountability.

The meeting was attended by Committee members Ghulam Ahmad Mir, Balwant Singh Mankotia, Ali Mohammad Dar, Javid Hassan Beigh, Irshad Rasool Kar, Sajad Shaheen, Sunil Bharadwaj and Pyare Lal Sharma. Commissioner Secretary, Health and Medical Education M. Raju, Director SKIMS, Managing Director of the National Health Mission, Principals of various Government Medical Colleges, Secretary, J&K Legislative Assembly Manoj Kumar Pandita, and other senior officials of the Health Department and Legislative Assembly were also present.