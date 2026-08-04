LA Committee directs zero-tolerance against food adulteration

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Aug 3: The J&K Legislative Assembly's Committee on Petitions today directed authorities to adopt a zero-tolerance and time-bound approach against food adulteration across the Union Territory and ordered strict action against chemist shops selling antibiotics without valid prescriptions, citing growing public health concerns.

The directions were issued during a meeting of the Committee, chaired by MLA Pirzada Farooq Ahmad Shah, at the Assembly Secretariat.

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The panel reviewed a status report submitted by the Food and Drugs Administration (FDA) on adulteration of essential food commodities, including milk, meat, fish, vegetables, spices and packaged food.

Expressing concern over the issue, Shah said no citizen should be forced to compromise on the quality of food they consume.

He directed all concerned departments to work in coordination to eliminate food adulteration and ensure safe and hygienic food for consumers across Jammu and Kashmir.

The Chairman stressed the need for regular market inspections, public awareness campaigns and capacity building of Food Business Operators (FBOs).

He instructed the department to organise training programmes for FBOs, food handlers and street vendors to improve hygiene standards and ensure compliance with food safety regulations.

Taking serious note of the growing public health risk, the Committee also directed that the sale of antibiotics without a valid medical prescription by chemist shops be strictly stopped and that violators be dealt with sternly.

Shah said consumer awareness on hygiene and food safety standards was equally important to help people make informed choices.

Commissioner, Food and Drugs Administration, Khalid Jahangir, informed the Committee that the department conducted 21,120 inspections during the 2025-26 financial year and collected 10,444 food samples for analysis.

During the first quarter of 2026-27, the department carried out 5,221 inspections, he said.

He further informed the Committee that 25,003 food samples had been tested through Mobile Food Testing Vans to facilitate on-the-spot analysis, including 4,178 samples during the Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra 2026.

To strengthen enforcement, Jahangir said the department has constituted multi-departmental joint enforcement teams at the district, tehsil and block levels to conduct special drives targeting commodities such as fruits, milk, edible oils, ghee, honey and packaged drinking water.

The meeting was attended by Committee members Mir Mohammad Fayaz, Sheikh Ahsan Ahmad (Pardesi), Javaid Iqbal and Shagun Parihar.

Secretary, Legislative Assembly, Commissioner, Srinagar Municipal Corporation, Additional Deputy Commissioners of Srinagar and Budgam, and senior officers of the Food and Drugs Administration were also present.