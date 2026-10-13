"Send Me To Tamil Nadu To Strengthen BJP": L Murugan Resigns As Union MoS, Rajya Sabha Member

New Delhi, Oct 13: Union Minister of State L Murugan on Tuesday announced his resignation from his ministry as well as his membership in the Rajya Sabha.

Murugan wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi in this regard. He was holding the position of Minister of State in the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting and Parliamentary Affairs.

On his resignation, BJP leader L Murugan said, "I have written a letter to the Prime Minister Narendra Modi, expressing my desire to go to Tamil Nadu. I want to strengthen my party in the state and prepare the ground for the 2029 elections. Our Prime Minister has always taken Tamil pride to the global level. Two days ago, our Hon'ble Prime Minister also visited Tamil Nadu. I witnessed the people's enthusiasm, love, and affection towards him."

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The announcement comes days after Hardeep Puri, who currently holds the Petroleum ministry portfolio, was not nominated for the Upper House.

He said the Prime Minister's visit pushed him to work more extensively to strengthen BJP in Tamil Nadu. "I requested the Prime Minister to relieve me of my ministerial responsibilities and send me to the state to strengthen the party," he said.

In a letter addressed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Murugan expressed deep gratitude for his tenure in government and outlined his decision to focus entirely on organisational work at the village level ahead of the 2029 Lok Sabha elections.

"Everything I have received from the party and from your leadership has deepened my sense of responsibility. Your dedication to India, Tamil Nadu and the BJP makes me feel that I must now give more of myself to the work that first brought me into public life," he said.

"With humility and a grateful heart, I therefore request you to relieve me of my responsibilities as Minister of State and permit me to relinquish my membership of the Rajya Sabha, so that I may dedicate myself full-time to strengthening the party in Tamil Nadu," he said.

Murugan reflected on his journey from humble beginnings to serving in the Union Cabinet and expressed his gratitude for the opportunity to serve the nation.

"It has been the greatest honour of my life to serve Bharat Mata and Tamil Nadu under the leadership of Prime Minister @narendramodi. From the son of daily wage labourers to serving in the Union Council of Ministers under the leadership of PM @narendramodi has been the greatest privilege of my life," he said.

It has been the greatest honour of my life to serve Bharat Mata and Tamil Nadu under the leadership of Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi Ji. From the son of daily wage labourers to serving in the Union Council of Ministers under the leadership of Hon’ble PM Shri @narendramodi Ji has been the greatest privilege of my life. Now, I wish to return to the grassroots, stand with our karyakartas and dedicate myself full-time to strengthening the BJP in Tamil Nadu ahead of the 2029 Lok Sabha elections. Nation First. Party Next. Self Last. 🙏🇮🇳 @NitinNabin @blsanthosh

— Dr.L.Murugan (@DrLMurugan) October 13, 2026

He added, "Now, I wish to return to the grassroots, stand with our karyakartas and dedicate myself full-time to strengthening the BJP in Tamil Nadu ahead of the 2029 Lok Sabha elections. Nation First. Party Next. Self-Last."

Murugan served as the Vice Chairman of the National Commission for Scheduled Castes and a member of the Rajya Sabha twice, and served in the Council of Ministers for five years. (Agencies)