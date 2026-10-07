L-G VK Saxena Flags Off India’s First High-Altitude Snow Leopard Wildlife Safari In Ladakh

Leh, Sept 7: India’s first high-altitude wildlife safari in Ladakh has become a reality, with Lt. Governor, Vinai Kumar Saxena, today flagging off six vehicles for the Ladakh Snow Leopard Safari. This marks a major step towards promoting responsible wildlife tourism and community-based conservation in the Union Territory, while creating sustainable livelihoods for the local youth and communities. The decision to introduce wildlife safaris in Ladakh was announced on August 5 this year, and the same has been executed in just 2 months.

This unique initiative by the Lieutenant Governor is being conducted by the Snow Leopard and High-Altitude Nature Conservation (SHAN) Society, in collaboration with the Department of Forest, Ecology and Environment, UT Ladakh.

The vehicles will initially operate in identified areas like Rumbak, Shang and Uley, where snow leopards are frequently sighted. This will provide the visitors with a rare guided opportunity to witness Ladakh’s distinctive flora and fauna.

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Specially designed open-back vehicles, trained local drivers and wildlife guides will be deployed, with suitable routes being identified across Hemis National Park, Changthang and Karakoram Wildlife Sanctuary, besides Nubra, Zanskar, Sham, Kargil and Drass districts.

The objective behind introducing guided safaris is to prevent incidents of illegal off-roading and disturbing wildlife, besides strengthening sustainable and responsible eco-friendly tourism and enhancing visitor experience. It envisages a unique model of environmental conservation in Ladakh, where the government alone will not be responsible for environmental protection; local communities will be active partners in protecting Ladakh's fragile ecosystem and wildlife. This will instil a sense of custodianship among the people, while creating sustainable livelihood opportunities for them.

Emphasising that the initiative is not merely about increasing tourism, L-G Saxena said the safari is designed to make wildlife tourism responsible, regulated and compatible with conservation. Regulated visitor numbers, approved routes and trained local personnel will help minimise disturbance to wildlife while creating direct livelihood opportunities for local communities.

“Wildlife should not be protected at the cost of people, nor should development come at the cost of wildlife. We must create a model in which both can thrive together,” said L-G Saxena, adding that a local guide earning from a snow leopard sighting, a woman earning through conservation-linked handicrafts and a village benefiting from protecting its wetland are examples of how conservation can become an economic opportunity.

Notably, Ladakh has the country’s largest snow leopard population, with 477 snow leopards out of an estimated national population of around 718. The region is also home to more than 38 mammal species, over 340 bird species and around 1,800 vascular plant species. The Lieutenant Governor said protecting this natural heritage is an investment in Ladakh’s ecological security, local livelihoods and future economy.

Saxena said tourism promotion and environmental protection must go hand in hand, stressing that the Administration welcomes visitors but will act firmly against activities that damage Ladakh’s fragile ecology.

The snow leopard safari vehicles were flagged off during the Wildlife Week 2026 celebrations at Choglamsar Protected Forest, Leh, being observed under the theme “Connecting Habitats, Thriving Wildlife.”

The Wildlife Week programme also highlighted the Administration’s efforts to build a conservation economy by linking wildlife protection with local livelihoods. Twenty local youth are being trained in bird identification, birdwatching and spotting and will be provided binoculars, while bird-watching hides will be developed at major hotspots. The initiative aims to create opportunities for young people as wildlife guides, bird guides, nature interpreters and eco-tourism entrepreneurs.

The Wild Animal Felting Programme, involving 50 women from Turtuk, Photoksar, Sangrah, Chushul and Shargole, was also highlighted as an example of connecting traditional skills and local wool with conservation-linked enterprises. The Lieutenant Governor called for greater focus on design, branding, market access and e-commerce to strengthen such women-led enterprises.

Calling for a shift towards high-value, low-impact and knowledge-based tourism, Saxena emphasised that carrying capacity, visitor numbers, wildlife disturbance, waste management and plastic pollution must be strictly regulated.

“When habitats remain connected, wildlife thrives. When wildlife thrives, communities benefit. And when communities benefit from conservation, conservation itself becomes sustainable,” said L-G Saxena.

During the event, cheques were handed over to the Chief Education Officers of Leh and Kargil for distribution to 50 schools for conservation education through Eco Clubs supported by SHAN Society. Certificates were presented to winners of poster painting, quiz, wildlife and nature conservation reel-making and logo designing competitions.

The Lieutenant Governor also inaugurated an AI-based Human-Wildlife Conflict Mitigation Device developed by the Wildlife Division, Kargil, in technical collaboration with the University of Ladakh, Kargil Campus; released the documentary on the Himalayan Brown Bear; and released a brochure on wildlife tourism packages offered by SHAN Society. The second edition of the Ladakh Black-necked Crane Festival was also announced on this occasion.