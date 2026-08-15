L-G Saxena Joins People In Celebrating 80th Independence Day In Ladakh

LEH/JAMMU, Aug 15: Ladakh Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena on Saturday joined the people of the Union territory in celebrating the 80th Independence Day by hoisting the national flag at the polo ground here and taking the salute of the marching contingents.

Addressing the gathering, Saxena paid tribute to the freedom fighters whose courage and sacrifice secured the country’s Independence and laid the foundation for its democratic journey, an official statement said.

He also saluted the armed forces, paramilitary personnel, Ladakh Scouts, police and Border Roads Organisation (BRO) staff performing their duties amid the challenging terrain and harsh climate of Ladakh.