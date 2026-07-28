BENGALURU, July 28:

Kyndryl on Tuesday announced the successful completion of Pidilite Industries Ltd's IT modernisation programme with Google Cloud, marking the company's exit from its data centres and migration of non-ERP workloads to a cloud-based environment.

Under the project, Kyndryl migrated Pidilite's non-ERP workloads from on-premises infrastructure and existing cloud environments to Google Cloud and will continue to provide cloud managed services.

Advertisement

According to the company, the modernised IT environment has delivered a 20 per cent improvement in service response times, a 30 per cent reduction in infrastructure provisioning and turnaround times, and more consistent performance across Pidilite's application landscape.

Pidilite said the migration has created a more agile, resilient and scalable IT foundation to support its business expansion and future data and artificial intelligence (AI)-led transformation initiatives.

Vivek Sharma, Chief Information Officer, Pidilite Industries, said the company was building a technology environment that would support its growth strategy while laying the foundation for data and AI-driven transformation. He said Kyndryl's expertise in managing cloud environments and its decade-long association with Pidilite played a key role in the transition.

Ajay Kak, Chief-IT Infrastructure, Network and Technical Security at Pidilite, said the collaboration had simplified operations, improved service responsiveness and enabled the company's teams to focus on innovation and growth.

Lingraju Sawkar, President, Kyndryl APxJ (Asia Pacific excluding Japan), said the project reflected the growing emphasis among Indian enterprises on cloud modernisation to enhance business agility. He said Kyndryl's structured migration approach had helped build a flexible and resilient technology platform to support Pidilite's long-term growth.

(UNI)