NEW DELHI, Sept 21: The Congress on Monday attacked the Modi Government over "skyrocketing prices" of food items with a reference to the 1977 hit Bollywood number "Kya hua tera vada", and questioned his silence on inflation.

Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh shared a media report which claimed that the surge in the prices of various food items, along with pulses and cooking oil, has completely disrupted household budgets.

In his post in Hindi, Ramesh said, "The skyrocketing prices of food items in the country have broken the back of the middle and poor classes."

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The prices of daily-use essential commodities are touching the skies, making life unbearable for the common person, he claimed.

"In the past month, spice prices have surged by a massive 10% to 25%. Green cardamom has risen from 4000 rupees to 4400 rupees/kg, black cardamom from 2400 rupees to 2800 rupees/kg, and cumin has jumped from 360 rupees to 400 rupees/kg. Mace prices have shot up directly from 2500 rupees to 3000 rupees per kg.

"Arhar dal has increased from 100 rupees to 130 rupees/kg, chana dal from 70 rupees to 100 rupees/kg, and urad from 120 rupees to 140 rupees/kg. Mustard oil has reached 210 rupees/litre from 190 rupees, and Safola oil has climbed to 280 rupees/litre from 240 rupees," Ramesh said.

From June to September, the all-India average retail price of onions rose from 29.50 rupees/kg to 53.78 rupees/kg - a staggering 82.3% increase in just three and a half months, he said.

Due to rising inflation, pulses and essential food items are becoming out of reach in the homes of the poor, Ramesh said.

"But the Prime Minister remains silent on inflation. The country is asking, 'Where have the 'achche din' gone, Prime Minister ji?' Are they only left in sermons?" the Congress leader said.

The people go hungry, the Government stays silent, he said and asked whether this is the new India.

"Kya hua tera vada? Woh kasam, woh irada?" Ramesh said, making a reference to the lyrics of the popular hit Bollywood song from the 1977 movie "Hum Kisise Kum Nahin".

The Modi Government should immediately take strict measures against this uncontrolled inflation and provide relief to the common people, the Congress general secretary said.

The Congress has been flagging the issue of rising prices and accusing the Government of following "anti-people" policies.

The Government, however, has dismissed the claims and pointed to the GDP numbers. (PTI)