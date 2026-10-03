KVK Reasi Chief Scientist gets ‘Dr M S Swaminathan Award’

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 2: Dr Banarsi Lal, Chief Scientist & Head of Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK), Reasi of Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology of Jammu (SKUAST-J) has been bestowed with the prestigious ‘Dr M S Swaminathan Award’.

The award was presented on the occasion of 15th International Conference on “Agriculture, Horticulture & Forestry: Innovations for Climate -Resilient Cropping Systems-2026”, held recently at School of Agricultural Sciences, SGRRU, Dehradun.

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The conference was organised by the Society of Agriculture and Biological Sciences Research Society (SABSRS), New Delhi and Shri Guru Ram Rai University (SGRRU), Dehradun (ICAR Accredited) in association with VCSG UUHF, Bharsar & ICAR-IISWC, Dehradun and National Medicinal Plant Board, RRS, HP (Govt of India).The conference was attended by many eminent scientists, academicians and scholars across the globe.

Dr Banarsi received the prestigious award on the basis of his outstanding contributions and commendable achievements in the field of agriculture.