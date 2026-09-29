KVIC organizes awareness prog on footwear manufacturing

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 28: The Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC), Jammu, organized an awareness programme on "Footwear Manufacturing and Repair Toolkits" under Gramodyog Vikas Yojana (GVY) at Shri Guru Ravidass Gurudwara, Krishna Nagar, here today.

About 200 participants/ aspirants from whole of Jammu district participated along with KVIC officers and staff members. Prof C L Shivgotra encouraged participants to carefully listen and take benefits of the schemes.

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The programme was inaugurated by Rajesh Kumar, State Director, KVIC, Jammu, who informed the participants about the financial assistance available under KVIC schemes, including loans ranging from Rs 1 lakh to Rs 50 lakh and subsidies of up to 35 percent.

Abhay Singh, Executive (Village Industries), KVIC, provided detailed information about schemes and equipment relating to beekeeping, Kumhar Sashaktikaran, Dona Pattal Making Machines, Paper Making Machines, Footwear Manufacturing Machines, Bee Boxes, Plumber Toolkits, Bamboo Toolkits, Electrician Toolkits, AC Repair Toolkits and Kachhi Ghani Oil Machine Sets.

Anil Kumar Sharma, Assistant Director-II, KVIC, delivered a detailed presentation on the Prime Minister's Employment Generation Programme (PMEGP).

Proceedings of the programme were conducted by Tarsem Loach; General Secretary of the All J&K Shree Guru Ravidass Sabha, R C Bhasin, President of Sabha extended vote of thanks. Prominent who participated in the program were Prof G L Thapa; Surjeet Heer; Kuldeep Thapa; Dr C D Thalla; Ashish Angral; Tara Chand; Jeet Basson and other,