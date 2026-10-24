Kushagra added as cover for injured Ishan Kishan ahead of 2nd NZ T20I

CHRISTCHURCH, Oct 23: Uncapped wicketkeeper-batter Kumar Kushagra was on Friday added to the Indian squad for the second T20I against New Zealand as a cover for the injured Ishan Kishan.

Kishan, who had sustained a low-grade right adductor strain during the series opener, has been ruled out of the second game of the five-match series.

"Wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan sustained a low-grade right adductor strain during the first T20I against New Zealand and is ruled out of the second T20I to be played on Saturday," the BCCI said.

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"The Men's Selection Committee has added Kumar Kushagra to the squad as cover for the second T20I. Kushagra, who is currently in Christchurch with the India A squad, will join the India squad for the second T20I. The BCCI Medical Team continues to monitor Kishan's progress," the board added.

Kushagra was a part of the India A squad which will take on New Zealand A in their three-match unofficial Test series starting on Saturday in Lincoln. (PTI)