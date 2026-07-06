Kupwara man held with pistol near Khour LoC

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, July 5: The police arrested a suspicious person roaming in the border area and recovered a pistol and five live cartridges from his possession today.

The arrested accused has been identified as Ikhlaq Ahmed, a resident of Tangdhar, Kupwara. Police have registered a case against him and initiated an investigation.

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According to information, Khour police was conducting regular patrols and nakas in the border area to maintain security. Meanwhile, a police team spotted a man roaming in the village Naraina under suspicious circumstances. Police stopped him, questioned him, and upon searching, recovered a pistol and five live cartridges.

Police arrested the accused on the spot and seized the weapon. A case has been registered against him under relevant sections.

Police are investigating the purpose of the accused’s visit to the border area, where he obtained the weapon, and whether he has any connections to any other individuals or networks. A thorough investigation is underway.

SDPO Akhnoor, Bharat Sharma said that the suspect was arrested from the border area and interrogation has been launched. The police was investigating into his visit to the LoC in Khour area of Akhnoor Sector.