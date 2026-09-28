Kupwara: 5 Dead,6 Injured After Scorpio Plunges Into Gorge in Tangdhar
Five people died and six persons were injured after a vehicle plunged into a deep gorge in the Semaari area of Tangdhar near the LOC Kupwara district. Officials said the Scorpio vehicle, met with an accident in Semaari, resulting...
Five people died and six persons were injured after a vehicle plunged into a deep gorge in the Semaari area of Tangdhar near the LOC Kupwara district. Officials said the Scorpio vehicle, met with an accident in Semaari, resulting in the vehicle plunging into the gorge. Five persons have died on the spot in the accident.
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