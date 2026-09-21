Kunwar Viyogi Sahitya Kala Samman conferred on Balwant Thakur

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 20: Renowned theatre personality and Padma Shri awardee Balwant Thakur was conferred the Kunwar Viyogi Sahitya Kala Samman-2026 by Dogri Sanstha Jammu, in association with the Kunwar Viyogi Memorial Trust (KVMT), in recognition of his outstanding contribution to theatre, performing arts and the cultural heritage of Jammu.

The award ceremony celebrated artistic excellence while carrying forward the legacy of Sahitya Akademi Awardee Kunwar Viyogi, the celebrated Dogri poet and cultural icon.

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The programme was presided over by chief guest Sanjeev Verma, Chief Electoral Officer and Principal Secretary/ Commissioner Secretary, J&K Election Department.

Padma Shri Lalit Mangotra, President, Dogri Sanstha Jammu, delivered the welcome address and recalled Kunwar Viyogi's literary contribution. He noted that although Viyogi passed away in September 2015, his literary legacy continued to expand, with 26 books being published after his demise.

Describing Balwant Thakur as a "human dynamo", Mangotra highlighted his creation of Natrang, the pioneering Sunday Theatre initiative, his efforts to encourage children and young people to take up theatre, and his prolific contribution as a playwright.

Speaking on the occasion, KVMT Board Member Ayushman Jamwal said the Trust's mission was to give "new life to Dogra culture" and ensure that its richness received wider recognition. Drawing a parallel between Kunwar Viyogi and Balwant Thakur, he said both represented the passion and determination required to carry culture forward.

The award presentation was preceded by the screening of a documentary showcasing Balwant Thakur's life and contribution to theatre and the performing arts. The citation was read by Dogri Sanstha General Secretary Prof Veena Gupta, following which Thakur was presented with a Dogri pagdi, shawl, citation, memento and award money.

Accepting the honour, Balwant Thakur said that the greatest recognition for an artist is the honour received from his own people and in his own motherland. He thanked KVMT for the award and dedicated the honour to the artists and collaborators who had been part of his journey.

Chief guest Sanjeev Verma also addressed the gathering, underlining the importance of recognising artists and cultural practitioners who have devoted their lives to enriching the region's artistic and cultural landscape.