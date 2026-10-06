Kunal Sharma Appointed Estate Officer For Migrant Transit Accommodations

JAMMU, Oct 6: The Jammu and Kashmir Government has appointed Tehsildar (HQ), Relief Organization (M), Kunal Sharma as Estate Officer under the Jammu and Kashmir Public Premises (Eviction of Unauthorized Occupants) Act, 1988, for all transit accommodations established for Kashmiri migrants in Kashmir Province.

The appointment was notified on October 6, 2026, by the Department of Disaster Management, Relief, Rehabilitation and Reconstruction, superseding the earlier order S.O. 68 dated March 16, 2026.

The Estate Officer will exercise powers and perform functions under the Act and rules concerning eviction of unauthorized occupants from the said public premises.

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