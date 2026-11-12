Kumar Sanu urges Govt to start music academy in Kashmir

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Nov 11: Bollywood singer Kumar Sanu today voiced support for the establishment of a music academy in Kashmir and more opportunities for local artists, particularly those from remote areas, to showcase their talent.

Speaking on the sidelines of the Kashmir Got Talent event in Kupwara, Sanu said it was his first visit to Kashmir and the experience has changed his perception about the region. "I came to Kashmir for the first time in my lifetime, and that too in Kupwara. I am so happy that I came here and saw the reality. I really want to come to Kashmir again and again," he said.

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Sanu said he was impressed by the talent among Kashmiri youth and wanted to collaborate with local artists to promote their work.

He also informed that he was working on a duet with a Kashmiri female singer and planned to record a romantic song in Kashmiri. "There is a lot of need for such events. These programmes should be organised not just at one place but in areas like Bandipora and other remote places. These people have talent but are unable to come to and showcase it," he said.

The singer said he would urge the government to establish a music school or academy in Kashmir to provide professional training to aspiring artists. "I will definitely tell the government to open an academy here. I will ask them to open a music school here and will do whatever I can," he said.

Sanu said that he would be willing to visit remote areas and participate in programmes aimed at encouraging young performers.

He said security concerns had kept him away from Kashmir for several decades, but his recent visit allowed him to see the situation firsthand. He also acknowledged the Indian Army's role in encouraging him to visit the region.

Appealing to other celebrities to visit Kashmir, Sanu urged them to interact with local youngsters and understand the challenges they face.

Describing Kashmir as "the heaven of India", Sanu said he hoped to maintain his association with local artists and contribute to promoting their talent.