Kumaon region to soon get relief from traffic jam during tourist seasons: CM Dhami

DEHRADUN, Oct 25 : Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Sunday conducted an on-site inspection of the Amritpur Bypass, which is currently under construction, aimed at providing relief to commuters from traffic congestion in the Kumaon region during tourist seasons and weekends.

Dhami directed officials that the construction of the Amritpur Bypass be completed on a priority basis.

During the long weekend from October 2-4, the Kainchi Dham shrine in Nainital district, which witnessed a footfall of over 45,000 pilgrims in a single day, due to which people were stuck in hours-long traffic congestion. The usual footfall stands at 20,000-25,000 commuters.

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"In recent years, there has been a significant increase in the number of devotees visiting Baba Neem Karoli, as well as tourists travelling to destinations such as Nainital, Ranikhet, Kausani, Pithoragarh, Almora, and Bageshwar. While the rise in the number of tourists is a welcome development, it also presents challenges for traffic management. In light of this, the government is working to improve the road infrastructure," said Dhami.

On Sunday, Chief Minister Dhami said that there would be no shortage of funds for the project and the necessary budget has already been sanctioned to ensure that no obstacles arise and the work is completed within the stipulated timeframe.

The chief minister instructed the officials concerned to accelerate the construction of the Amritpur Bypass and prioritise all related tasks.

"The increased volume of vehicles on the roads during tourist seasons and weekends often leads to traffic jams, causing difficulties for both travellers and local residents. Once completed, the bypass will help streamline traffic flow and provide much-needed relief from congestion," said Dhami.

He instructed officials to pay special attention to the quality of construction work and ensure that it adheres to the prescribed standards.

"Any negligence in the construction work would not be tolerated. The project must be completed in a time-bound manner and subjected to regular monitoring," added the chief minister.

Dhami stated that the state government's priorities include expanding tourism facilities, enhancing traffic management and ensuring convenient mobility for local residents. He said that the construction of the Amritpur Bypass will prove to be a significant step in this direction.

During the inspection, Divisional Commissioner Deepak Rawat provided an update on the progress of the bypass construction. Engineers from the Public Works Department (PWD) reported that funds amounting to Rs 1.75 crore for the first phase and Rs 4.69 crore for the second phase have been sanctioned.

The progress of the construction work stands at 15 per cent, with 14 per cent of the allocated funds already utilised. (PTI)