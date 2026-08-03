Kulgam Terror Attack

Two labourers from Chhattisgarh went to a brick kiln in Kulgam on Friday evening to earn a day's wage. Deepak Ratray and Bopinder never returned. Though Bopinder, twenty-eight, was critically injured and ferried from GMC Anantnag to SKIMS Srinagar in a desperate race against time, he lost his life in the end. Their only crime was travelling hundreds of kilometres from home to build a livelihood in a land that had promised them peace and opportunity. Terrorism, in its cold and calculated cruelty, cared nothing for that promise. This attack comes barely days after a security personnel was shot at point blank in neighbouring Anantnag, a mere twenty kilometres away. Kulgam and Anantnag are adjoining districts, and this proximity is no coincidence. It points to a terror network that remains active, mobile and disturbingly well-embedded in south Kashmir. The perpetrators of the Anantnag attack are still at large, and it is entirely plausible that the same module, or one closely linked to it, is responsible for this latest atrocity. Two strikes within days, within a short radius of each other, is not a pattern of desperation-it is a pattern of design.

The modus operandi has become depressingly familiar over recent years: security forces, migrant workers, shopkeepers from minority communities, and outsiders who come to Kashmir to work. Last year, after a considerable gap, tourists were struck too. The message behind this targeting is unambiguous. Terrorists and their handlers aim to perpetuate conflict, instil fear among minorities, and hinder Kashmir's return to the pluralistic, diverse society it once was and has the potential to be again. Every such attack is a calculated blow against normalcy-against the tourists returning, the investors arriving, and the migrant labourers who had begun to see Kashmir as a place of opportunity rather than danger.

Several persons have rightly condemned the attack in the strongest terms and directed security forces to intensify operations. His words of condolence to the bereaved family are necessary, but words alone cannot restore what has been lost-not to the families of the victims, and not to the collective sense of security that Kashmir has painstakingly tried to rebuild. No security apparatus, however capable, can offer one-to-one protection to every citizen. Intelligence gathering, digital surveillance, and randomised checkpoints remain the bedrock of proactive counter-terrorism, and two attacks within days and a few kilometres of each other expose gaps that must be plugged without delay. The Jammu and Kashmir Police is among the most battle-hardened and professional forces in the country, having played the decisive role in driving terrorism to its present diminished state. The handful of terrorists still hiding within society, sheltered by sympathisers and overground workers, must be flushed out with unrelenting persistence. Anti-terror operations cannot afford lulls; they demand sustained, methodical pressure until the last terrorist. Anti-terror operations must maintain sustained, methodical pressure until they neutralise the last terrorist; they cannot afford lulls.

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There is also a pressing infrastructural lesson here. That a critically injured labourer had to be moved from Anantnag to Srinagar underscores a dangerous shortfall: every district vulnerable to such incidents needs trauma-ready medical facilities capable of handling bullet injuries. The golden hour is not a cliché in medicine-it is often the difference between life and death, and it should never be lost to the distance between hospitals. On the other hand, given the volatile situation across the Line of Control in Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir, further attempts to sponsor terror and divert attention are only to be expected. This calls for heightened vigilance from the security agencies operating in the Valley.

Compensation announcements, however necessary as a gesture of state responsibility, will offer little consolation to grieving families in Chhattisgarh. Deepak Ratray and Bopinder join a long and sorrowful list of innocents gunned down by terrorists who recognise no humanity. Each such killing chips away at the fragile trust that Kashmir has worked years to rebuild. That trust must now be restored-not through statements alone, but through visible, sustained and decisive action on the ground.