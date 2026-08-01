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Home / Videos / Kulgam Terror Attack: Mehbooba Mufti Terms It a Security Lapse, Demands Thorough Probe

Kulgam Terror Attack: Mehbooba Mufti Terms It a Security Lapse, Demands Thorough Probe

People's Democratic Party (PDP) president Mehbooba Mufti condemned the killing of two migrant workers in Kulgam, describing the incident as a serious security lapse and demanding a thorough investigation. Speaking to the media, Mehbooba said she had "no words"...

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Daily Excelsior
01:28 PM Aug 01, 2026 IST
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People's Democratic Party (PDP) president Mehbooba Mufti condemned the killing of two migrant workers in Kulgam, describing the incident as a serious security lapse and demanding a thorough investigation. Speaking to the media, Mehbooba said she had "no words" to condemn the attack and expressed grief over the loss of innocent lives. She questioned how militants were able to carry out the attack despite the extensive security arrangements in place for the ongoing Amarnath Yatra.

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