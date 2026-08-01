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Home / Videos / Kulgam Terror Attack: Javed Rana Condemns Killing, Urges Centre to Prevent Such Incidents

Kulgam Terror Attack: Javed Rana Condemns Killing, Urges Centre to Prevent Such Incidents

Jammu and Kashmir Cabinet Minister Javed Ahmed Rana strongly condemned the terrorist attack in Kulgam, saying no religion permits the killing of innocent people. Speaking to the media, Rana described the attack as inhuman and urged the Central Government...

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Daily Excelsior
02:04 PM Aug 01, 2026 IST
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Jammu and Kashmir Cabinet Minister Javed Ahmed Rana strongly condemned the terrorist attack in Kulgam, saying no religion permits the killing of innocent people. Speaking to the media, Rana described the attack as inhuman and urged the Central Government to take effective measures to prevent such incidents in the future. He said every effort must be made to safeguard innocent lives and maintain peace in the region.

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