Kulgam Terror Attack | Javed Rana Condemns Killing Of Two Non-Local Workers, Calls It ‘Murder Of Humanity’

JAMMU, Aug 1: Jammu and Kashmir Cabinet Minister Javed Rana on Saturday strongly condemned the killing of two non-local workers in the Kulgam terror attack, describing the incident as “sheer barbarity” and “nothing less than the murder of humanity.”

Reacting to the attack, Rana said it was deeply unfortunate that people who had come to Jammu and Kashmir to earn their livelihood and contribute to the region’s development were targeted and killed.

“It is very unfortunate that people who came here to earn their livelihood and contribute to Kashmir’s development were killed. We deeply regret the incident,” the Minister said.

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Addressing concerns over the security lapse, Rana stated that law and order is not under the jurisdiction of the Jammu and Kashmir Government and said questions regarding security arrangements should be directed to the Union Home Ministry and the authorities responsible for maintaining law and order.

“Law and order is not under the jurisdiction of the Jammu and Kashmir government. Questions regarding the security lapse should be directed to the Home Ministry and the authorities responsible for maintaining law and order, as they are better placed to answer,” he said.

Strongly condemning the attack, Rana termed the killing of innocent civilians an inhuman act and said violence against unarmed people can never be justified.

“I strongly condemn this act. It is sheer barbarity. Killing an unarmed and innocent person is nothing less than the murder of humanity itself. It is a deeply tragic incident,” he added.

The terror attack in Kulgam claimed the lives of two non-local labourers, drawing widespread condemnation from political leaders and civil society, with calls for swift action against those responsible. (KNC)