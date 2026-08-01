JAMMU, Aug 1: A day after two migrant labourers were killed in a terror attack in Kulgam, Jammu and Kashmir Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Choudhary on Saturday questioned the Centre's narrative on security in the Union Territory.

Choudhary called into question the effectiveness of the security framework put in place ever since the abrogation of Article 370 in August 2019, and demanded a high-level probe into the killing of innocents ever since the ruling National Conference staged a protest in New Delhi on July 20 seeking the restoration of Jammu and Kashmir's statehood.

Expressing condolences to the bereaved families, the deputy chief minister said the people of Jammu and Kashmir have become "tired of condemning" terror attacks and want an end to the more-than-three-decade-long militancy.

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"Jammu and Kashmir has been battling militancy for the last 37 years. The Centre revoked the region's statehood, separated Ladakh, and abrogated Article 370 on the promise that terrorism would be eradicated. Six years later, if innocent people are still being killed, the Centre must explain whether its experiment has failed," he told reporters here.

Choudhary said the recent killings -- of a policeman in Anantnag on July 22 and two migrant labourers in Kulgam on July 31 -- came in the wake of the National Conference's protest at Delhi's Jantar Mantar demanding statehood restoration.

"We are compelled to point out that, just a few days ago, we held a protest at Jantar Mantar seeking statehood. It appears that someone, whether in Pakistan or elsewhere, is unhappy with the demand," he said, claiming that whenever the demand for statehood restoration gains momentum, a major terror incident takes place in Jammu and Kashmir, pushing the issue into the background.

Choudhary said Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah should set up a high-level committee to conduct a free and impartial investigation into the terror attacks to identify those responsible for disrupting peace in the region.

He questioned repeated assertions by security agencies that the situation in Jammu and Kashmir had normalised.

"If militancy has been crushed, then where are these militants coming from? Why are these killings continuing?" he asked.

The deputy chief minister said the latest killings took place even as the security forces were on high alert in view of the ongoing Amarnath Yatra and the upcoming Independence Day.

"A probe is mandatory to fix responsibility. If Pakistan is behind these attacks, then the strongest possible action must be taken. A decisive response cannot be delayed indefinitely," he said, adding that the people of Jammu and Kashmir deserve a credible assurance that such killings will not recur.

Pointing out that BJP leaders have repeatedly spoken about reclaiming Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, he urged the Centre to demonstrate the same resolve by translating its assertions into tangible action.

Jammu and Kashmir's Jal Shakti Minister Javed Ahmed Rana also strongly condemned the killing of the two labourers in Kulgam and expressed solidarity with their families.

"It is very unfortunate that people who came here to earn their livelihood and contribute to Kashmir's development were killed. We deeply regret the incident," he said.

However, he said, law and order is not under the jurisdiction of the Jammu and Kashmir Government.

"Questions regarding the security lapse should be directed to the Home Ministry and the authorities responsible for maintaining law and order, as they are better placed to answer them. I strongly condemn this act. It is sheer barbarity. Killing unarmed and innocent persons is nothing less than the murder of humanity itself. It is a deeply tragic incident," Rana said.

The Minister appealed to the Central Government to strengthen security measures and take effective steps to prevent innocent civilians from being targeted. (PTI)