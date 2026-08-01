Kulgam Terror Attack: Injured Labourer Also Dies, Toll Rises To 2; Search Op Launched
The death toll in the Kulgam terror attack has risen to two after the second injured non-local labourer succumbed to his injuries during treatment on Saturday, officials said. The attack, carried out by terrorists in the Kilam area of...
The death toll in the Kulgam terror attack has risen to two after the second injured non-local labourer succumbed to his injuries during treatment on Saturday, officials said. The attack, carried out by terrorists in the Kilam area of south Kashmir's Kulgam district on Friday evening, left two labourers from outside Jammu and Kashmir critically injured, one of whom died on the spot.
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