Home About
Download Apps Epaper
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / Videos / Kulgam Terror Attack: Injured Labourer Also Dies, Toll Rises To 2; Search Op Launched

Kulgam Terror Attack: Injured Labourer Also Dies, Toll Rises To 2; Search Op Launched

The death toll in the Kulgam terror attack has risen to two after the second injured non-local labourer succumbed to his injuries during treatment on Saturday, officials said. The attack, carried out by terrorists in the Kilam area of...

article_Author
Daily Excelsior
11:40 AM Aug 01, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp

The death toll in the Kulgam terror attack has risen to two after the second injured non-local labourer succumbed to his injuries during treatment on Saturday, officials said. The attack, carried out by terrorists in the Kilam area of south Kashmir's Kulgam district on Friday evening, left two labourers from outside Jammu and Kashmir critically injured, one of whom died on the spot.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

E-Paper

epaper Read Now
amarnath_yatra