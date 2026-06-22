Kulgam Police Launches Massive Search Operations Ahead Of SANJY-2026; Several OGWs Rounded Up

Kulgam, Jun 22: In a major security exercise ahead of the forthcoming Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra (SANJY-2026), Kulgam Police on Sunday launched extensive search operations across the district’s higher reaches, dense forest belts, nurseries, orchards and other vulnerable areas to ensure a peaceful and secure pilgrimage.

Official sources said that the large-scale operations were conducted in coordination with security forces following specific security assessments aimed at thwarting any attempts by anti-national elements to disrupt the annual pilgrimage.

The searches were carried out in various sensitive locations, particularly in remote and inaccessible areas of the district, where security personnel conducted thorough combing and area domination exercises. Police teams, assisted by other security agencies, inspected forest routes, high-altitude terrains, orchards and nursery zones to eliminate any potential security threats.

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Sources said that during the course of the operations, several Over Ground Workers (OGWs) suspected of providing logistical support to militant networks were rounded up for questioning. Their activities and possible links are being investigated as part of the preventive security measures being undertaken ahead of the yatra.

Senior police officials stated that the operations are part of a broader security strategy aimed at maintaining peace and ensuring the safety of pilgrims, local residents and all stakeholders associated with the annual pilgrimage.

The officials reiterated that Kulgam Police, along with other security agencies, remains committed to maintaining a robust security grid and will continue area domination and search operations across the district in the coming days.

The Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra is scheduled to commence shortly, and security arrangements across Kashmir have been intensified with special focus on vulnerable routes, transit camps and adjoining areas.

Meanwhile, residents have been urged to cooperate with security agencies and report any suspicious movement or activities to the nearest police station to help maintain peace and public safety.(KNC)