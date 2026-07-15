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Home / Videos / Kulgam Police Attaches Drug Peddlers’ Properties Worth Rs 1 Cr

Kulgam Police Attaches Drug Peddlers’ Properties Worth Rs 1 Cr

Under the ongoing 100 Days Nasha Mukt J&K Campaign, Kulgam Police have attached immovable properties worth approximately Rs 1 crore in District Kulgam. The attached properties comprise two residential houses belonging to Javid Ahmad Dar S/o Bashir Ahmad Dar...

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Daily Excelsior
01:16 PM Jul 15, 2026 IST
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Under the ongoing 100 Days Nasha Mukt J&K Campaign, Kulgam Police have attached immovable properties worth approximately Rs 1 crore in District Kulgam. The attached properties comprise two residential houses belonging to Javid Ahmad Dar S/o Bashir Ahmad Dar and Parvez Ahmad Dar S/o Bashir Ahmad Dar, both residents of Kujjar. The accused are involved in a case in which 200 kg of Fukki was recovered from their possession.

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