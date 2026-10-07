Kulgam Police Arrest Five Terror Associates; Arms, Ammunition Recovered

Kulgam, Oct 7: Kulgam Police, in a joint operation with 9 Rashtriya Rifles (9RR) and 18 Battalion CRPF, have arrested five alleged terrorist associates following credible information regarding their activities.

According to police, the arrests were made at Khrewan Chadder in Kulgam, during which a quantity of arms and ammunition was recovered from the possession of the accused.

The recovered material includes 02 pistols, 03 magazines, 40 rounds of 9mm ammunition and 03 grenades.

Advertisement

The arrested persons have been identified as.Tajamul Hussain Mir, son of Manzoor Ahmed Mir, resident of Gufbal.Rehmat Ali Naikoo, son of Ghulam Hassan Naikoo, resident of Khrewan.Tehrim Ahmed Bhat, son of Mushtaq Ahmed Bhat, resident of Khrewan.Manzoor Ahmed Bhat, son of Ghulam Hassan Bhat, resident of Khrewan Chadder.Kifiyat Ahmed Dar, son of Abdul Rasheed Dar, resident of Maltalhama, Kulgam.

Police said that a case under relevant sections of law has been registered at Police Station Kulgam in connection with the recovery and arrests.

Further investigation is underway to establish the alleged links and determine the circumstances surrounding the possession and intended use of the recovered arms and ammunition, police said.(KNC)