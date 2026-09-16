Kulgam Police Arrest 3 Drug Peddlers, Including A Woman; Recover 190.5 Grams Of Heroin-Like Substance

Kulgam, Sept 16: Continuing its intensified campaign against drug trafficking, Kulgam Police arrested three alleged drug peddlers, including a lady drug peddler, in two separate actions and recovered a total of 190.5 grams of heroin-like substance.

In the first action, during dynamic naka checking at Upper Market Qazigund near Town Hall, a woman found roaming under suspicious circumstances was apprehended by the police party. During the search of her bag, 20.5 grams of heroin-like substance, packed in a black polythene envelope, was recovered.

The woman has been identified identity as Aqsa Bashir D/o Bashir Ahmad Dar, R/o Hardpora Akinpora, Anantnag. Accordingly, FIR No. 221/2026 under Sections 8/21 NDPS Act was registered at Police Station Qazigund and investigation taken up.

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In another action, a dynamic naka was established near the North Portal of Navyug Tunnel, where the naka party of PP Navyug Tunnel intercepted a silver-coloured Swift Dzire bearing registration No. JK09E-9019.

During checking, 170 grams of heroin was recovered from the possession of the two occupants, namely Imran Mir S/o Mohd Akram Mir and Muhbat Dar S/o Maqsood Ahmed Dar, both residents of Karnah, Kupwara.

Both were arrested and FIR No. 222/2026 under Sections 8/21/29 NDPS Act was registered at Police Station Qazigund. Investigation has been taken up to establish the source of the contraband and identify other persons involved.

SSP Kulgam, Shri Ananyat Ali Choudhary, IPS, stated that Kulgam Police will continue its sustained drive against drug trafficking and take stringent legal action against those involved. He appealed to the public to remain vigilant and promptly share information regarding drug trafficking with Police.The identity of informants will be kept confidential.