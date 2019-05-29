Kulgam encounter ends as militants manage to escape

SRINAGAR: Security forces on Wednesday called off the operation as militants managed to escape from an encounter site in south Kashmir district of Kulgam, where dozens of youth were injured in clashes with forces.

Official sources said following specific information about presence of militants, a Cordon and Search Operation (CASO) was launched by Special Operation Group (SOG) of Jammu and Kashmir Police, Rashtriya Rifles (RR) and CRPF at Tazipora Mohammadpora in Kulgam in the wee hours on Wednesday.

However, when the troops were moving towards a particular area in the village, militants hiding there, opened indiscriminate firing with automatic weapons.

The security forces retaliated ensuing in an exchange of fire. Meanwhile, dozens of youth were injured when security forces burst teargas shells, fired pellets and bullets to disperse demonstrators, who tried to disrupt the operation.

Three militants managed to escape after initial exchange of fire. “We called off the operation after no body was recovered from the encounter site,” they added.

Meanwhile, police denied reports that locals rescued militants from the debris of the house, which was blasted during the gunfight. Earlier, it was reported that one militant was killed in the exchange of fire.

(AGENCIES)