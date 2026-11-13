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Home / Videos / Kulgam: DG CRPF Visits Akhran Attack Site to Review Security Situation

Kulgam: DG CRPF Visits Akhran Attack Site to Review Security Situation

Director General CRPF visited the attack site at Akhran in Kulgam district of south Kashmir to review the security situation following the recent attack on CRPF personnel. During the visit, he took stock of the situation at the spot...

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Daily Excelsior
12:11 PM Nov 13, 2026 IST
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Director General CRPF visited the attack site at Akhran in Kulgam district of south Kashmir to review the security situation following the recent attack on CRPF personnel. During the visit, he took stock of the situation at the spot and reviewed the security arrangements in the area.

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