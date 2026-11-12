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Kulgam Attack: Search Operation Continues To Track Terrorists
Nearly 17 hours after terrorists attacked CRPF personnel in Nowpora Akhran area of south Kashmir’s Kulgam district, cordon and search operation continues to trace the attackers. Three CRPF personnel were injured in the attack. ...
Nearly 17 hours after terrorists attacked CRPF personnel in Nowpora Akhran area of south Kashmir’s Kulgam district, cordon and search operation continues to trace the attackers. Three CRPF personnel were injured in the attack.