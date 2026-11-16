Kulgam Attack: Leads Established, Will Soon Achieve Success, says CRPF Special DG J&K Zone
CRPF Special Director General, J&K Zone, Sandeep Khirwar tody said the forces have established good lead with regard to the attack on CRPF personnel in Kulgam and operation to track the terrorist is continuing and forces are quite hopeful...
CRPF Special Director General, J&K Zone, Sandeep Khirwar tody said the forces have established good lead with regard to the attack on CRPF personnel in Kulgam and operation to track the terrorist is continuing and forces are quite hopeful of achieving success in this regard.
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