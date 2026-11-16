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Home / Videos / Kulgam Attack:  Leads Established, Will Soon Achieve Success, says CRPF Special DG  J&K Zone

Kulgam Attack:  Leads Established, Will Soon Achieve Success, says CRPF Special DG  J&K Zone

CRPF Special Director General, J&K Zone, Sandeep Khirwar tody said the forces have established good lead with regard to the attack on CRPF personnel in Kulgam and  operation to track the terrorist is continuing and forces are quite hopeful...

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Daily Excelsior
01:12 PM Nov 16, 2026 IST
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CRPF Special Director General, J&K Zone, Sandeep Khirwar tody said the forces have established good lead with regard to the attack on CRPF personnel in Kulgam and  operation to track the terrorist is continuing and forces are quite hopeful of achieving success in this regard.

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