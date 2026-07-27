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Home / Videos / Kulgam: Amarnath Yatris, Tourists Stranded as Jammu–Srinagar Highway Remains Closed

Kulgam: Amarnath Yatris, Tourists Stranded as Jammu–Srinagar Highway Remains Closed

    Hundreds of Amarnath Yatris and tourists returning from the pilgrimage have been stranded at the Mirbazar Yatri Camp in Kulgam following the closure of the Jammu–Srinagar National Highway. With traffic suspended due to the highway blockade, the...

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Daily Excelsior
09:12 PM Jul 27, 2026 IST
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Hundreds of Amarnath Yatris and tourists returning from the pilgrimage have been stranded at the Mirbazar Yatri Camp in Kulgam following the closure of the Jammu–Srinagar National Highway. With traffic suspended due to the highway blockade, the pilgrims and tourists are awaiting restoration of road connectivity

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