Kulgam: Amarnath Yatris, Tourists Stranded as Jammu–Srinagar Highway Remains Closed
Hundreds of Amarnath Yatris and tourists returning from the pilgrimage have been stranded at the Mirbazar Yatri Camp in Kulgam following the closure of the Jammu–Srinagar National Highway. With traffic suspended due to the highway blockade, the...
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Hundreds of Amarnath Yatris and tourists returning from the pilgrimage have been stranded at the Mirbazar Yatri Camp in Kulgam following the closure of the Jammu–Srinagar National Highway. With traffic suspended due to the highway blockade, the pilgrims and tourists are awaiting restoration of road connectivity
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