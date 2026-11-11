Kulgam: 2 CRPF Personnel Injured in Firing by Motorcycle-Borne Assailants at Checkpoint
Two CRPF personnel sustained injuries after motorcycle-borne assailants opened fire at a security checkpoint in Akran village of south Kashmir's Kulgam district. According to initial reports, the assailants fired at the security personnel before fleeing from the spot. The...
Two CRPF personnel sustained injuries after motorcycle-borne assailants opened fire at a security checkpoint in Akran village of south Kashmir's Kulgam district. According to initial reports, the assailants fired at the security personnel before fleeing from the spot. The injured CRPF personnel were shifted for medical treatment. Security forces have launched an operation to trace the attackers and ascertain the circumstances surrounding the incident.
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