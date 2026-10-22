Kulamani Biswal on the Changing Legal Landscape of India’s Energy Sector

Bridging finance, law and regulation to strengthen the commercial viability, governance and execution of India’s energy projects.

India’s energy sector is undergoing a significant transformation, driven by growing electricity demand, infrastructure expansion, renewable energy integration and evolving regulatory frameworks. Beyond power generation and infrastructure development, the success of energy projects depends on the effective integration of financial planning, legal compliance, contractual management and regulatory oversight.

In this complex environment, decisions relating to project financing, electricity tariffs, power purchase agreements, fuel supply arrangements, mining operations and infrastructure development have far-reaching financial and legal implications. A project may be technically sound yet commercially unviable because of inadequate financial planning. Similarly, a financially attractive investment may encounter significant obstacles because of contractual disputes, regulatory uncertainty or non-compliance with statutory requirements.

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The increasing complexity of India’s energy sector therefore calls for professionals who understand the interdependence of finance, law, commercial strategy and regulation.

Why Finance, Law and Regulation Must Work Together

The energy sector is distinguished by its substantial capital requirements, long project gestation periods, complex contractual arrangements and close regulatory supervision. Unlike many other industries, electricity businesses operate within a framework in which commercial decisions are significantly influenced by public policy, statutory obligations and regulatory determinations.

The development of a power project, for instance, requires a comprehensive assessment of capital expenditure, financing costs, fuel availability, environmental clearances, land acquisition, construction schedules, contractual commitments and anticipated revenues. Failure to address any of these factors adequately can affect project viability, delay commissioning or expose the parties to financial and legal disputes.

Electricity tariff determination is another area in which financial and regulatory expertise converge. The assessment of capital costs, depreciation, return on equity, interest on loans, operation and maintenance expenditure, and other admissible costs requires a detailed understanding of financial principles as well as the applicable regulatory framework.

The Electricity Act, 2003, provides the principal statutory framework for India’s electricity sector. Regulatory institutions, including the Central Electricity Regulatory Commission (CERC) and State Electricity Regulatory Commissions (SERCs), perform important functions relating to tariff regulation, licensing and other matters within their respective jurisdictions.

Understanding this framework is essential not only for utilities and generating companies but also for investors, lenders, infrastructure developers and other stakeholders.

Kulamani Biswal: A Career Spanning Finance, Energy Regulation and Legal Advisory

The value of an integrated understanding of finance, regulation and law is reflected in the professional journey of Dr. Kulamani Biswal, who has more than four decades of experience across India’s coal and power sectors.

His academic and professional background spans commerce, management, cost accounting and law. This multidisciplinary foundation has supported his work in financial administration, corporate governance, regulatory affairs, commercial negotiations and strategic advisory.

During his career, he served as Director (Finance) of NTPC Limited and Mahanadi Coalfields Limited (MCL), two significant public-sector enterprises operating in India’s power and coal industries. His responsibilities in these organisations provided extensive exposure to corporate finance, capital investment, financial strategy, mining operations and the commercial dimensions of large infrastructure businesses.

He also served in senior financial and regulatory positions at the Central Electricity Regulatory Commission, including Director (Finance) and Chief (Finance), and at the Odisha Electricity Regulatory Commission as Joint Director (Finance).

These assignments provided a valuable perspective on the relationship between the financial requirements of energy enterprises and the regulatory principles governing their operations. His experience across both operating companies and regulatory institutions offers an understanding of the challenges faced by businesses in complying with regulatory requirements while maintaining financial sustainability.

His professional journey subsequently extended into legal and strategic advisory. He serves as a senior consultant to LMEL, ACB India Ltd., Energy edge Power Trading, NLC India Ltd. and Tata Power Distribution Companies in Odisha. He is also Director of Purbodyay Consultancy Private Limited, where he serves in a leadership capacity. In addition, he is associated with the legal profession in Odisha through the Odisha Bar Council and the High Court Bar Association, Cuttack.

This combination of experience across corporate finance, public-sector management, electricity regulation, coal mining and legal advisory provides a broad foundation for addressing complex commercial and regulatory issues in the energy sector.

Contractual Management and Financial Viability of Energy Projects

Energy projects involve multiple stakeholders, including investors, banks, generating companies, distribution utilities, contractors, fuel suppliers, government agencies and regulators. Each stakeholder operates under distinct commercial obligations, statutory requirements and risk considerations.

Power purchase agreements, fuel supply agreements, engineering and construction contracts, financing arrangements and mining-related agreements establish the rights and responsibilities of the parties. Disputes may arise over delayed payments, changes in project scope, cost escalation, contractual interpretation, performance obligations or changes in applicable regulations.

Effective resolution of such issues requires more than an understanding of contractual provisions. It also demands an assessment of their financial consequences, the underlying commercial arrangements and the relevant statutory and regulatory framework.

In this context, the integration of financial analysis and legal understanding becomes particularly important. Early identification of contractual risks, realistic financial projections, appropriate allocation of project risks and timely regulatory compliance can help prevent disputes and protect the long-term interests of the project.

The underlying principle may be expressed as follows:

“In the power sector, financial planning and legal understanding cannot operate in isolation. Every major decision must be evaluated in the context of regulatory requirements, contractual obligations, commercial realities and the long-term sustainability of the project.”

This principle underscores the importance of integrating finance, law and regulation from project conceptualisation and financing through construction, commissioning and commercial operation.

Electricity Tariffs and the Evolving Regulatory Environment

Electricity tariff determination remains one of the most important interfaces between financial management and regulatory law.

Tariff proceedings involve the examination of capital expenditure, financing structures, operational costs, efficiency parameters and other factors prescribed under the applicable regulations. The outcome influences the financial sustainability of electricity companies, the recovery of legitimate costs and, ultimately, the price paid by consumers.

For generating companies and distribution utilities, effective tariff management requires accurate financial data, robust regulatory submissions, careful interpretation of tariff regulations and the ability to substantiate claims before the appropriate commission.

Similar considerations apply to renewable energy investments, transmission infrastructure, coal mining and fuel supply arrangements. These activities involve evolving policies, environmental and land-related requirements, financing challenges and complex commercial interfaces.

Professionals who can assess these matters from both financial and legal perspectives are well placed to assist organisations in identifying risks, evaluating investment decisions, managing contractual obligations and navigating regulatory proceedings.

Emerging Challenges and Opportunities in India’s Energy Transition

India’s energy landscape is evolving rapidly. The expansion of renewable energy, the modernisation of electricity networks, the development of energy storage, the growing importance of flexible generation and the continued need for reliable fuel supply are reshaping investment priorities and business models.

This transition creates new challenges relating to project financing, tariff design, contractual flexibility, grid integration, regulatory compliance and the allocation of commercial risks. At the same time, it creates opportunities for improved project governance, innovative financing structures and more efficient management of energy infrastructure.

Successful implementation will require coordination among policymakers, regulators, utilities, investors, lenders and project developers. Financial discipline, legal certainty, transparent regulation and effective project monitoring will remain essential to achieving commercially viable and sustainable outcomes.

The professional experience of Dr. Kulamani Biswal illustrates the value of a multidisciplinary approach to these challenges. His work across coal and power enterprises, regulatory institutions and advisory assignments reflect the importance of understanding not only how energy projects are financed and operated, but also how they are governed, regulated and supported by enforceable contractual arrangements.

Looking Ahead

The future of India’s energy sector will depend not only on technological innovation and infrastructure expansion but also on the quality of financial decision-making, regulatory governance and legal preparedness.

As projects become larger, investment requirements increase and commercial arrangements grow more sophisticated, the ability to connect finance, law and regulation will become increasingly important.

An integrated approach can help organisations improve investment decisions, strengthen contractual discipline, manage regulatory risks and enhance the long-term viability of energy projects. In a sector central to India’s economic growth, this convergence of expertise is not merely advantageous; it is an important element of responsible and sustainable development.