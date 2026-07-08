KU wins National Youth Parliament title

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

NEW DELHI, July 7: The University of Kashmir, Srinagar, has secured the first position at the national level in the 17th National Youth Parliament Competition 2024-25 for Universities and Colleges, organised by the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs.

The winning team was presented the prestigious Atal Bihari Vajpayee Running Parliamentary Shield and Trophy by Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Law and Justice and Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs, Arjun Ram Meghwal, during a prize distribution ceremony held at the GMC Balayogi Auditorium, Parliament House Complex, New Delhi.

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The University of Kashmir team also gave a repeat performance of its award-winning Youth Parliament sitting before the gathering.

Seven institutions were honoured as Group Level Winners: DAV College, Jalandhar; Jadavpur University, Kolkata; Shivaji University, Kolhapur; Central University of Punjab, Bathinda; SSMRV College, Bengaluru; Chanakya National Law University, Patna; and Kurukshetra University, Haryana.

Welcoming the participants, Secretary, Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs, Nikunja Bihari Dhal, said 51 universities and colleges from across the country took part in this year's competition and expressed the Ministry's commitment to expanding participation in future editions.

Representing the University of Kashmir, Prof. Pervez Ahmed, Dean, School of Earth and Environmental Sciences, described the recognition as a proud moment for the institution. He said the Youth Parliament Programme strengthens democratic and constitutional values among young people while helping students build confidence, leadership skills and effective communication.

Congratulating the participants, Meghwal praised the students for their impressive understanding and demonstration of parliamentary procedures. He encouraged them to dream big, set clear goals and contribute meaningfully to nation-building. The Minister also administered the LiFE (Lifestyle for Environment) pledge to all participants and attendees.

The Ministry has been conducting the Youth Parliament Competition for universities and colleges for the past 29 years. The programme aims to promote democratic values, self-discipline, tolerance, informed debate and leadership among students while familiarising them with the functioning and procedures of Parliament.