KU announces summer break

SRINAGAR, July 10: The University of Kashmir today announced a 10-day summer vacation for all teaching departments at its main and off-site campuses from July 24 to August 2.

According to a notification issued by the Office of the Dean Academic Affairs, administrative offices of departments, off-site campuses and centres will continue to function as usual during the vacation, with Heads, Directors and Coordinators directed to ensure routine office work.

The university said examinations, if any, and all scheduled academic and administrative activities will be conducted as per the existing schedule without disruption.