KSS Faridabad awards scholarships to 72 deserving students

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, July 19: Continuing its long-standing commitment towards the educational empowerment of the Kashmiri Pandit community, Kashmiri Sewak Samaj (KSS), Faridabad today distributed scholarship cheques to 72 deserving students at Sharika Bhawan, here, in collaboration with the Sharika Foundation Charitable Trust (SFCT), Jammu.

A five-member delegation from KSS Faridabad comprising Meena Sopory, Meera Kaul, Ashok Kaul, Gash Lal Pandita, and Deepak Kaul participated in the programme along with Sunil Thusoo and Sanjay Dhar of SFCT.

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The scholarships were awarded to meritorious and deserving students to encourage them to pursue higher education and excel in their academic careers. The initiative reflects KSS Faridabad's unwavering commitment to investing in the future of the community through education.

Speaking on the occasion, the KSS delegation expressed heartfelt gratitude to all the donors and volunteers whose generous support made the scholarship programme possible. Their continued trust and contributions have enabled the organisation to extend meaningful assistance to deserving students year after year.

Kashmiri Sewak Samaj, Faridabad reaffirmed its resolve to continue supporting students in every possible way and to further strengthen educational initiatives for the benefit of the younger generation.

The Samaj also conveyed its sincere appreciation to the Sharika Foundation Charitable Trust, Jammu, for its dedicated efforts in identifying deserving beneficiaries and facilitating the smooth and transparent implementation of the scholarship programme.

KSS Faridabad believes that empowering young minds through education is one of the most effective ways of building a strong, confident, and progressive community.