KS Dhatwalia assumes charge of PIB DG

NEW DELHI:Senior Indian Information Service (IIS) officer KS Dhatwalia on Tuesday assumed the charge of the new Director General of the Press Information Bureau (PIB) here.

Dhatwalia became the 28th DG of the PIB. He has succeeded incumbent Sitanshu Ranjan Kar.

“Many thanks to everybody for their good wishes. Mr Sitanshu Kar leaves behind a rich legacy of goodwill and professionalism. I will strive to live up your expectations!!,” Mr Dhatwalia said in a tweet.

Mr Dhatwalia, who is currently posted as the Principal DG, Training and Research, in New Delhi, would continue to hold the additional charge of DG, Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC).

Sitanshu Ranjan Kar in a tweet said, “Handed over charge of Principal Spokesperson, GoI to @KuldeepDhatwali at a brief event at Shastri Bhavan today. Wishing him all the very best.”

The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting also transferred two other “Group A” IIS officials—Ira Joshi, Principal DG, News Service Division, All India Radio, and Satyendra Prakash, DG, Bureau of Outreach and Communication—with immediate effect.

Mr Joshi will hold the additional charge of Principal DG, DPD while Mr Prakash shall hold the additional charge of Press Registrar, Registrar of Newspapers of India, the I&B Ministry order said. (agencies)