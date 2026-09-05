Krafton Chairman Byung Gyu Chang meets PM Modi

NEW DELHI, Sep 4: Krafton Inc Chairman Byung Gyu Chang on Friday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi to reaffirm the South Korean gaming giant's long-term commitment to India and discuss the development of the country's gaming ecosystem.

The meeting focused on strengthening India's position as a global hub for gaming, innovation, and emerging technologies, the company said in a statement.

"India is a market of immense opportunity, with exceptional talent across gaming, technology and innovation. Our continued investments reflect our long-term confidence in India and our commitment to contributing to its digital economy.

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"Through our investments, skill development initiatives and focus on emerging technologies, we look forward to working alongside India's growing community of creators, developers and entrepreneurs to build globally relevant experiences and technologies," Chang said in a statement following the meeting.

The company, known for its flagship title Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI), has invested USD 250 million in the Indian market to date. It plans to invest an additional USD 250 million over the next three to four years, bringing its total commitment to USD 500 million.

Earlier this year, Krafton Inc and Naver Corporation launched a Unicorn Growth Fund with a Rs 6,000-crore corpus that will focus on supporting Indian technology companies.

Krafton CEO CH Kim had said India is one of the most important markets for Krafton, not just for its scale but for its potential as a global game development hub.

"With a strong base of young, skilled technology talent and improving digital infrastructure, we see India evolving from a consumption-driven market to a creator economy for gaming. The Unicorn Growth Fund reflects our long-term commitment to this ecosystem," he said.

The fund was launched following a high-level meeting between Commerce and Industry minister Piyush Goyal, South Korea industry and trade minister Jung-Kwan Kim, with Global CEOs of Krafton and Naver. (PTI)