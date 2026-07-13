KPs for preservation of Hindu Shrines in Valley

SST, Venposh hold function

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, July 12: Maintaining that the 1400 Hindu shrines in Kashmir are the religious monuments, Kashmiri Pandits today demanded preservation of all these religious places for posterity.

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The demand figured during a joint function organised by Samaj Sudhar Trust (SST) and Venposh Foundation at Jagti today in which Padma Shri B L Bhat and the prominent social activists were honoured.

Deputy Commissioner, Relief Vijay Sharma was the chief guest on the occasion while the function was also graced by AC Relief, Kailasho Devi.

Speaking on the occasion, DC Relief lauded the Kashmiri Pandits for their contribution in keeping their age old culture alive despite facing turmoil. He said the religious yatras taken out by the community especially to Mata Kheer Bhawani in Kashmir is a testament to the fact that community is deeply linked to its roots. He said from 400 pilgrims visiting the holy shrine of Mata Kheer Bhawani Tulmulla in nineties it has touched now 40,000 with the blessings of Goddess and efforts of the community members.

Prof A N Sadhu, president Samaj Sudhar and a senior KP leader urged the community to work jointly on socio political front. He said time has come when all organisations should come on a single platform and Jagti township can lead in this regard. He assured full support to social organisations working for community cause from Samaj Sudhar Trust.

Padma Shri B L Bhat highlighted the role of Nag Dhandi Ashram in running various Yatras in Kashmir and appealed the youth to come forward to take the lead.

M K Yogi of Vishwa Kashmir Samaj said the Hindu religious places in Kashmir are heritage monuments and community is deeply linked to them. He said preserving then for posterity is possible only after the dignified return and rehabilitation of Pandits to Valley and he urged the Government to frame a roadmap for that.

Hira Lal Bhat a socio political activist said while taking religious yatras to Valley community should hesitate in politicising them or trying to appease politicians at the cost of community cause. He said Kheer Bhawani is linked to Ramayan period and the yatra was taken since then to holy shrine. He urged the community especially all social organisations to join hands on all their issues and give a message of unity among them.

Shiban Ji Dhar, general secretary, Samaj Sudhar, Deepak Fotedar, president Venposh, Anil Bhan and Chand Ji Khar advisor Venposh also spoke on the occasion.