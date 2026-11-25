Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, Nov 24: Paksha Shiv Warriors Cricket Club and Lions CC registered victories in their respective matches in the seventh edition of the Kashmiri Pandit Premier League (KPPL), powered by Lalitaditya Sports Education and Health Organisation, at MA Stadium here today.

In the first match, Paksha ShivWarriors defeated Rudra Knight Riders after posting 207/6. Rudra Knight Riders managed 145 runs in reply. Charukesh Zutshi was adjudged player of the match for his impressive 76 off 47 balls.

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In the second match, Lions CC defeated Mavericks Cricket Club. Lions scored 142/7, with Rocky Raina contributing 42 off 37 balls, before restricting Mavericks to 116 runs. Dileep Dhar claimed four wickets in 3.5 overs to earn Player of the Match honours, while Punnet scored 22 for Mavericks. Vijay and Ashok Kumar officiated the matches, while Dhruv Gupta was the scorer.

The tournament has also made its digital debut in Jammu and Kashmir, with matches being telecast live on JioTV, taking the competition to cricket lovers beyond the stadium.