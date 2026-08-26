KPI Green Energy achieves 630 MW DC power capacity in June-August

NEW DELHI, Aug 26: KPI Green Energy on Wednesday said it has achieved its highest-ever capacity energisation of over 630 MW DC during June-August period.

This milestone spans a diversified mix of IPP assets and projects executed under the company's EPC vertical, underscoring the scale, speed and consistency of its project execution capabilities, a company statement said.

KPI Green Energy, a Gujarat-based renewable energy company and part of KP Group, has energised over 630 MW DC of capacity over the past three months across its IPP (Independent Power Producer) and EPC (Engineering, Procurement, Construction) businesses, the highest-ever capacity energised by the company in a single quarter since inception, according to the statement.

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It marks yet another step forward in the company's journey toward its stated ambition of scaling capacity in line with KP Group's broader target of over 10 GW of renewable capacity by 2030.

KPI Green Energy Chairman and Managing Director Faruk G Patel, said, "Crossing 630+ MW DC of energisation in a single quarter is the highest-ever pace of capacity addition in our history, and a clear reflection of the execution capability we have built across both our IPP and EPC businesses" (PTI)