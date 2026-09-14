KPEM observes Black Day, raises demands

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 13: All State Kashmiri Pandit Ekta Munch (KPEM) here today observed black day at Jagti Township under the leadership of Chand Khair, president, Ashok Koul, chairman, Chand Bhat, Vijay Saproo, general secretary and Ramesh Kumar Raina along with other senior members from Nagrota, Muthi, Durga Nagar, Purkhoo and Buta Nagar.

Other prominent members who participated were Kuku Koul, Vimal Hangloo, Rattan Lal Pandita and Avtar Krishan Naag.

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Addressing the gathering, the KP leaders said that this day reminds them of the beginning of targeted killings and atrocities against innocent Kashmiri Pandits in the valley which ultimately led to mass exodus of the entire community from Kashmir in 1989-90.

On this occasion, rich tributes were paid to all the martyrs who sacrificed their lives for the community and a two minutes silence was observed for peace to the departed souls.

Demands raised on this occasion were framing of a comprehensive policy for Kashmiri Pandit community for economic, political and social development, survey and compensation for damaged/encroached properties of KPs left in Kashmir valley, secured accommodation to all PM Package employees in valley and declaration of this day as a day of remembrance and taking a concrete and time-bound steps for return and rehabilitation of KPs.

The programme concluded with vote of thanks.